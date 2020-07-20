MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new public service announcement from UW Health will air statewide starting Monday, July 20.

The PSA encourages people to use their abilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. People will hear from Dr. Aimee Becker who is one of the Chief Medical Officers at UW Health, a local business owner and a grocery store employee.

The three voices share what people can do to stop the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask.

“We know that this isn’t just a healthcare issue. This is something that our communities face broadly. The only way to help us move back to normal is if we’re all in this together. So I think having that diverse group of folks from different industries is important,” Dr. Becker said.

The PSA ends on a positive note with all three saying, “C’mon Wisconsin! We can do this.” Dr. Becker said UW Health has been united with healthcare systems across the area to encourage people to do what they can to protect themselves and more importantly protect others.

“We all want life to be normal again, it’s not normal right now. The steps that we need to take to get back towards normal really are what ths message is all about,” Dr. Becker said.

