MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Tuesday. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Depending on the amount of cloud coverage and rain Tuesday morning, an isolated strong storm, or two, can’t be ruled out.

Our next big weather maker will bring in scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the increasing clouds, our rain chances don’t look very good this evening. A few sprinkles or a little light rain will be possible this evening, mainly along the WI-IL border. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s this evening.

The forecast models have backed off a little on our rain chances tonight. A few models show some clearing overnight and the potential for patchy fog. Despite the recent model trends, a few rain showers will be possible overnight, especially late tonight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s towards central Wisconsin to the low to mid 60s from Madison to the WI-IL border.

Keep an umbrella handy on Tuesday. The best chance for scattered rain showers and storms on Tuesday will be during the afternoon and evening, mainly between 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. A few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail will be possible during this time. The lack of storm fuel in the atmosphere could limit the potential for stronger storms late Tuesday. Morning clouds and rain showers could help stabilize the atmosphere. Most of the area is under a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather on Tuesday. This is the lowest level on the severe weather scale, so any threat of strong to severe storms will likely remain isolated. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 70s. A few places could hit 80 degrees. The humidity will also be on the increase throughout the day.

Future Radar - Tuesday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Wednesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Our rain and storms chances will likely wrap up around midnight on Wednesday. The rest of the night look mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday is looking like a dry, seasonably warm day. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees. Thursday will feature more sunshine than rain, but a few showers and storms will be possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

The heat and humidity will really start to increase towards the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. This weekend looks hot with highs near or above 90 degrees. With the high humidity levels, dangerous heat will be possible. There will also be a chance of showers and storms this weekend through early next week.

