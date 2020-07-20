Advertisement

Suspect arrest in violent attack at Peace Park

The suspect is also accused of punching a bar employee
Kevin Thompson was arrested in connection with an attack at Peace Park on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Kevin Thompson was arrested in connection with an attack at Peace Park on Monday, July 20, 2020.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning following an attack that left the victim lying unconscious next to the Port-a-Potty he just exited.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Kevin A. Thompson was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts including robbery, substantial battery, and strangulation in connection with that attack. He also faces counts of battery and disorderly conduct for an incident that happened shortly afterwards.

MPD’s incident report indicated the victim told officers he had just stepped out of the portable restroom at Peace Park, 452 State Street, around 1 a.m. when he was grabbed by the neck from behind and yanked backwards. The 32-year-old man said he couldn’t breathe as his assailant repeatedly punched and kicked him.

Next, Thompson allegedly picked his victim up by the neck until he was over his head and then threw the man down, knocking him unconscious. At that point, Thompson reportedly grabbed the man’s phone and money.

Thompson is also accused of punching a 21-year-old bar employee, who was standing outside his work, in the face twice.

According to the MPD report, the first victim was taken to the hospital with many injuries, however none of them were life-threatening. The bar employee was treated for facial cuts by Madison Fire Dept. paramedics.

