Suspect accused of attempted homicide in weekend stabbing

The victim suffered a large stab wound to the chest, MPD stated.
Tasha L. Hand, 31, was arrested on a count of attempted first-degree homicide.
Tasha L. Hand, 31, was arrested on a count of attempted first-degree homicide.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing that left the victim badly wounded.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Tasha L. Hand was booked into the Dane Co. jail Saturday night on a count of attempted first-degree homicide.

MPD’s updated incident report indicates the victim collapsed on a sidewalk in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, telling the people around him that his girlfriend had “cut” him. When officers arrived, they found the 39-year-old Madison man unconscious and suffering from a large stab wound to the chest.

The officers were about to begin chest compressions when the man’s breathing started improving, thanks to an adhesive dressing they applied to his chest, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained. The victim was taken to the hospital where doctors found the wound had just missed the man’s heart and he is currently in stable condition.

Hand was arrested soon afterwards after officers set up a perimeter around her home, on Ridgeway Ave., and were able to convince her to surrender, the update stated.

