Suspect crashes during police chase after allegedly strangling person

A Lodi man crashed into a ditch during a police chase and had to be evacuated by UW Med Flight after authorities say he attempted to strangle a person Sunday evening.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lodi man crashed into a ditch during a police chase and had to be evacuated by UW Med Flight after authorities say he attempted to strangle a person Sunday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were called to a home on W10958 West Harmony Drive in the Township of Lodi after a suspect was reportedly out of control and had attempted to strangle another occupant of the household.

While deputies were on their way to the home, dispatchers were informed that the suspect had left the home in a Honda Civic.

Another deputy soon spotted the suspect in the same vehicle, and began to pursue the man. As the suspect was trying to make a turn at a high rate of speed, the vehicle began to skid and then crashed into a ditch, on CTH V near Wildwood, Way in Dekorra Township.

UW Med Flight had to be called in to bring the suspect to the hospital.

An investigation later revealed that the suspect was also involved in a domestic violence incident at KD’s Bar in Lodi Township before the incident on West Harmony Drive.

Joshua J. Marks, 27 of Lodi, will be charged with Felony Eluding, one count of Battery with a domestic enhancer, three counts of Disorderly Conduct with a domestic enhancer, Attempted Strangulation, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and multiple traffic citations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

