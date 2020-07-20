Advertisement

UW-Madison study finds depression increase among student athletes amid high school cancellations

A new UW-Madison study shows Wisconsin high school athletes are at-risk for depression and anxiety, following COVID-related school closures and cancellations.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new UW-Madison study estimates 66,000 high school athletes across Wisconsin could be at risk for depression amid the pandemic.

For 18-year-old Ben Probst ball is life.

"I played football, basketball and baseball," Probst, La Follette High School athlete said.

Probst said the last few months of his senior year were filled with twists and turns fueled by the pandemic.

“I was expecting to have a fun end of baseball and basketball season, it’s unfortunate everything happened the way it did,” he said.

His basketball season was cut short and he didn't step foot on the baseball field.

“It didn’t really set in, and after 5 minutes I broke down into tears,” Probst said.

It’s a moment most high school athletes were faced with when the Coronavirus put a hold on sports.

"The first couple of weeks to a month of quarantine was rough trying to understand why everything was happening," Probst said.

Probst now looks forward to playing college basketball at UW-Platteville.

A new UW-Madison study found two-thirds of high school athletes are experiencing depression and anxiety because of cancelled sports.

Researchers said the impact on mental health can result in higher rates of substance abuse and lower graduation rates.

Long term it could mean higher rates of addiction and difficulty forming meaningful relationships or building careers, according to the study.

“The relationships and memories, the bus rides and the team dinners and hanging out with the group of guys,” Probst said. “It’s bigger than just a sport. It’s all the memories and fun times you have playing the sport.”

Probst said he's doing his best to keep a positive attitude in the midst of uncertainty.

“Everything happens for a reason. Something good will always come out of the end of this,” he said, “If you think about positive things that could happen in the future, it could be a lot easier.”

Probst said getting outside and staying active has helped him during this time.

