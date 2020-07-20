Weekend tornadoes rip up trees, damage boats, outbuildings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The National Weather Service says five tornadoes toppled trees and tore up lake docks in Minnesota and Wisconsin during the weekend.

In Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, the weather service says a tornado touched down a few miles southwest of Osseo early Sunday. The tornado with peak winds of 105 mph brought down trees and damaged outbuildings and crops.

Osseo tornado on July 19, 2020 (weau)

The weather service confirmed a tornado struck about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities early Saturday and mangled docks and damaged boats on West Rush Lake.

Another tornado traveled from Woodbury to Afton Saturday, one also hit northwest Isanti County near Ogilvie, and another struck near Hastings and ended near River Falls, Wisconsin.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.