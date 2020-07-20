Advertisement

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

The president stopped taking part in April
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role.

Trump says he’ll lead a briefing at 5 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, his first since April 27.

The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions. But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus.

Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Rep. James Clyburn talks about Portland unrest

Updated: moments ago
|
Protests have wracked Portland for 52 straight days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

News

Many private schools prepare for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Many private schools in the Madison area are planning to return to in-person learning this fall. Medical professionals say it's not a terrible idea, when done properly.

News

Some area private schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Assistant for Gov. Tony Evers dies in tubing accident

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Confrontation between mural artists, Madison neighbor

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

National

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.