Advertisement

Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections : 9 inmates, 12 employees currently have COVID-19

After testing every inmate and employee at its 37 facilities, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that there are nine active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population and 12 among employees.
(WSAW)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After testing every inmate and employee at its 37 facilities, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that there are nine active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population and 12 among employees.

The DOC says it worked with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to test all people and staff at its facilities, starting May 12 and concluding July 1.

Breakdown of testing for DOC inmates:

· 24,395 total tests administered (combined DOC and National Guard administered)

· 296 positive cases (230 at one facility, Waupun Correctional Institution)

· 285 recovered positive cases

· 9 active positive cases

· 2 released positive case (tested positive before scheduled release date)

Breakdown of testing for DOC staff:

· 95 positive cases

· 83 recovered cases

· 12 active positive cases

According to DOC Secretary Kevin Carr in a statement:

“We wish the numbers were even lower, but the relatively small number of active cases is a testament to the leadership of our Emergency Operations Command team and the work of staff in our facilities to protect the persons in our care... Mass testing has been a big part of our efforts, helping us identify asymptomatic individuals, more quickly isolate and quarantine them, and reduce the risk of transmission within our system. It would not have been possible without our partnership with the Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard.”

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many private schools prepare for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Many private schools in the Madison area are planning to return to in-person learning this fall. Medical professionals say it's not a terrible idea, when done properly.

News

Some area private schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Assistant for Gov. Tony Evers dies in tubing accident

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Confrontation between mural artists, Madison neighbor

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Gov. Evers’ personal assistant died by accidental drowning, prelim. autopsy finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A preliminary autopsy has ruled that 25-year-old Benjamin Belzer, who worked as a personal assistant for Gov. Tony Evers, died by accidental drowning in a tubing accident on Sugar River over the weekend.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect crashes during police chase after allegedly strangling person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Lodi man crashed into a ditch during a police chase and had to be evacuated by uw Med Flight after authorities say he attempted to strangulate a person Sunday evening.

Local

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

Crime

MPD: Madison man gets 8th OWI after passing out in SUV

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 35-year-old Madison man was arrested for his eighth OWI after neighbors called 911 to report that he had passed out in an SUV on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into home minutes after resident leaves for work

Updated: 3 hours ago
Just minutes after a Madison resident left for work, burglars broke into their house and stole purses, wallets, car keys, and garage door openers on the city’s southwest side Sunday morning.

Crime

MPD: Driver smashes car into tree, suddenly attacks elderly neighbor shucking corn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 73-year-old man had just sat down on his picnic table to shuck corn when a car suddenly smashed into a large pine tree and attacked the elderly man last Friday afternoon.