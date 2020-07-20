Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections : 9 inmates, 12 employees currently have COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After testing every inmate and employee at its 37 facilities, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that there are nine active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population and 12 among employees.

The DOC says it worked with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to test all people and staff at its facilities, starting May 12 and concluding July 1.

Breakdown of testing for DOC inmates:

· 24,395 total tests administered (combined DOC and National Guard administered)

· 296 positive cases (230 at one facility, Waupun Correctional Institution)

· 285 recovered positive cases

· 9 active positive cases

· 2 released positive case (tested positive before scheduled release date)

Breakdown of testing for DOC staff:

· 95 positive cases

· 83 recovered cases

· 12 active positive cases

According to DOC Secretary Kevin Carr in a statement:

“We wish the numbers were even lower, but the relatively small number of active cases is a testament to the leadership of our Emergency Operations Command team and the work of staff in our facilities to protect the persons in our care... Mass testing has been a big part of our efforts, helping us identify asymptomatic individuals, more quickly isolate and quarantine them, and reduce the risk of transmission within our system. It would not have been possible without our partnership with the Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.