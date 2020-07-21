Advertisement

Americans fear economic impact as coronavirus cases surge


Less than a quarter of adults believe the American economy is “excellent” or “good,” a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll finds.

By Melissa Holzberg and Ben Kamisar
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON — Less than a quarter of adults believe the American economy is “excellent” or “good” as the coronavirus pandemic and economic anxiety related to its spread loom large, new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey tracking poll shows.

Overall, just 2 percent called the economy “excellent,” with 21 percent calling it “good.” The plurality, 43 percent, called the economy “fair,” while 32 percent rated it “poor.”

When asked what issue matters most to them, every subgroup across economic, age, education and racial lines said jobs and the economy — except for Democrats, liberals or those with post-graduate degrees. In those groups, health care rated first, followed by jobs and the economy.

With the U.S. unemployment rate above eleven percent, 74 percent of adults said they are concerned that coronavirus will have a negative impact on their household finances. And 91 percent of adults said the pandemic will have a negative effect on the American economy.

Millions of Americans received stimulus checks in the early weeks of the pandemic to allay the financial impact of coronavirus and various stay-at-home orders.

Now, Democrats are pushing for more direct payments to be part of the next round of any coronavirus relief spending bill — and has passed them as part of the House’s stimulus plan in May.

Republicans and the Trump administration appear open to the idea of direct payments, but there’s disagreement between the two parties over the idea of creating new liability protections for businesses, schools, charities and others amid the push to relax coronavirus-related restrictions.

Republicans are also divided about whether to include more funding for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and a payroll tax holiday.

In the new poll, President Trump’s approval rating has remained stagnant — 43 percent of adults approve of the president’s overall job performance, and 43 percent approve of his handling of the coronavirus.

However, 58 percent of adults approve of their governor’s handling of the pandemic and 68 percent of adults said they trust their governors to decide when businesses reopen. Just 26 percent said they trusted the president to make that decision.

While the president shifted responsibility to the nation’s governors in April, he announced on Monday that he will be resuming his coronavirus task force press briefings this week.

The decision to put himself front-and-center of the pandemic comes just over 100 days before the November election. Trump had planned to make a booming economy the center of his reelection campaign — even amid the pandemic, he’s tried to argue that the economy will come roaring back.

But as adults still have a muddled view on the economy, the new data find that portions of the president’s base view coronavirus as more of an economic issue.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans view the outbreak as an economic issue rather than a health issue. And 60 percent of those who identify themselves as “conservative” or “very conservative” Republicans also said the outbreak is more of an economic crisis than a health crisis.

These data come from a set of SurveyMonkey online polls conducted July 13-19, 2020 among a national sample of 50,404 adults in the U.S. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 1.0 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.

