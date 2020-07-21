Advertisement

Big 8 cancels fall sports; non-conference games possible

File
File(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With schools across Wisconsin still trying to figure out how they will handle academic classes in the coming school year, the Big 8 Conference has canceled its entire conference schedule for all fall sports.

“Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during current fall season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named,” the conference stated in a Tuesday release, noting that the decision passed unanimously.

Even though their conference games are scratched, some Big 8 schools may still have a chance to play. Schools could still schedule non-conference games, provided they stick to the guidelines laid out by the WIAA and local public health officials, conference officials explained.

It noted that so long as schools are closed in each district, it will bar in-person practices or workouts or any practices with a coach, which is in line with how they handled the spring semester. Virtual coaching and workouts will be allowed, so long as district policy permits it.

“All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials,” they said.

The state high school athletic association is still determining how it will handle season regulations and start dates, the Big 8 stated. The schools will then be able to work out their plans for athletics and extra-curricular activities.

“The Big 8 Conference supports the fact that education based athletics is a privilege, not a right, which requires an added level of responsibility for those that administer them and serve as a partner in the education of student-athletes,” it said.

The Big 8 plans to stay in touch with state and local health agencies and to provide another update on the status of conference athletics following its next scheduled meeting on August 17.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason and reduce team roster sizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Associated Press
The NFL Players Association and league owners have decided to cancel the 2020 preseason, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Packers expect no more than 10,000-12,000 fans at home games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans.

Sports

Jonathan Taylor raising money for charity in Madison, his second home: ‘It’s only right that I give back'

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
For the last three years, we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor run through Big Ten defenses on his way to becoming one of the most accomplished running backs in NCAA history. Now as JT gets ready for his first NFL season, he’s accomplishing even more off the field.

Sports

Local company working to sanitize sports during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Mike Jacques
This year, keeping players safe, let's just say the opponent presents one of the biggest challenges any coach has ever faced – COVID-19

Latest News

Sports

Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton is not in Orlando, Florida with the team this week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Sports

Forward Madison FC releases regular season schedule

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Forward Madison FC released their 16-game regular season schedule on Friday.

News

Milwaukee Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

News

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up after two years together

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.

Sports

In solidarity, UW Badgers to wear uniforms featuring black “W”

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison sports teams are showing solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities by creating a new uniform that features the university crest logo with a black “W.”