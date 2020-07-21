Blain’s Farm & Fleet requiring customers to wear face masks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet has joined the list of companies requiring that customers wear masks in their stores, regardless of local health orders.

In a statement, the Janesville-based chain said the face mask requirement will begin on Thursday, July 23.

People who are not medically able do not need to wear masks in Farm & Fleet stores, the company said, but did not offer any details on what sort of medical conditions would meet that requirement.

