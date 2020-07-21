Body of 22 yr man who disappeared while swimming in Pewaukee Lake recovered

PEWAUKEE LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who disappeared while swimming in Pewaukee Lake last Saturday.

Austin Timple, of Germantown, Wisconsin and two friends were swimming near a boat when Timple became distressed, and then never resurfaced.

Pewaukee police and other departments searched the lake on Saturday and Sunday with no success. When teams returned Monday, they found Timple’s body.

“We were just down here yesterday having a lunch,” longtime resident Bill Smithers told FOX6 News. “I haven’t seen a drowning or heard of a drowning out here in quite a few years. Too bad it happened to that poor fella.”

“My heart goes out to the family,” said Kim Cibino, who lives near Pewaukee Lake. “At this point, I’m praying,” according to FOX6.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.