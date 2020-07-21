Damp evening and overnight ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front swings through tonight with scattered showers and storms. This should be out of here early Wednesday with calmer and cooler conditions persisting through thenext couple of days. There will be enough lingering moisture that skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times, but outside of a sprinkle we should remain dry. Highs will be into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

A warm front pushes in our direction by Friday. This will bring the return of heat and humidity with highs back to the middle and upper 80s. It will also introduce a small storm chance. Even hotter conditions expected for the weekend as temperatures top out around 90 degrees with high humidity levels. Heat index values could approach the triple digits. Storms will be scattered from time to time during this period too.

