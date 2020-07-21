Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two dozen Wisconsin residents challenging a variety of local stay-at-home orders enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Monday dismissed the challenge, saying those bringing it did not properly join all of the defendants into one lawsuit.

The judge says that mistake requires that the lawsuit be dismissed, but it can be refiled. The attorney for those who brought the lawsuit said he was reviewing whether to file an amended lawsuit or appeal.

The suit alleged that officials violated Wisconsin citizens’ constitutional rights by imposing public health orders.

