Advertisement

Fire damages popular dairy cooperative in Burnett County

Crews from eight fire departments helped battle the fire
(WTVG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSBURG, Wis. (AP) -- Crews from eight fire departments helped battle a blaze at a dairy cooperative that is one of Burnett County’s largest employers and is a popular stop for tourists in western Wisconsin.

Sheriff’s officials say the fire at Burnett Dairy Cooperative was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Employees working in the cooperative located near Grantsburg, were able to make it out safely. Officials say it appears the fire was the result of a mechanical malfunction, officials said.

The fire was still burning, but under control by Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 in Wisconsin top 1,000 for the first time

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
New Department of Health Services numbers show Wisconsin topping 1,000 new COVID-19cases in a single day for the first time ever and shattering previous highs for both new cases and tests performed.

Crime

Madison police seek suspects in separate incidents on same street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Department is trying to locate three people following a pair of incidents that happened within minutes of each other late Sunday night.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

National

Americans fear economic impact as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Holzberg and Ben Kamisar
Overall, just 2 percent called the economy “excellent,” with 21 percent calling it “good.” The plurality, 43 percent, called the economy “fair,” while 32 percent rated it “poor.”

Coronavirus

Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The suit alleged that officials violated Wisconsin citizens’ constitutional rights by imposing public health orders.

Latest News

State

Child-sex offender gets 25 years for crimes in Wisconsin, California

Updated: 5 hours ago
A child-sex offender already serving prison time in Wisconsin was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison by a federal judge in Green Bay.

Local

Sheriff: Medical emergency likely to blame for 86-year-old’s crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Investigators with the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office suspect a medical emergency caused a single-vehicle Monday evening wreck in the Township of Jefferson.

News

Madison artists say they were harassed by driver while painting a BLM mural downtown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Two local artists say they were harassed by a man several times, as they were painting a BLM mural downtown Sunday afternoon.

News

Jonathan Taylor giving back to the community

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Jonathan Taylor raising money for charity in Madison, his second home: ‘It’s only right that I give back'

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
For the last three years, we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor run through Big Ten defenses on his way to becoming one of the most accomplished running backs in NCAA history. Now as JT gets ready for his first NFL season, he’s accomplishing even more off the field.