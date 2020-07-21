Fire damages popular dairy cooperative in Burnett County

GRANTSBURG, Wis. (AP) -- Crews from eight fire departments helped battle a blaze at a dairy cooperative that is one of Burnett County’s largest employers and is a popular stop for tourists in western Wisconsin.

Sheriff’s officials say the fire at Burnett Dairy Cooperative was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Employees working in the cooperative located near Grantsburg, were able to make it out safely. Officials say it appears the fire was the result of a mechanical malfunction, officials said.

The fire was still burning, but under control by Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

