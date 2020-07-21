Grant County EMS and fire departments receive $120K in federal grants for PPE supplies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire and EMS departments across Grant County were awarded a total of $120,000 to spend on protective equipment to aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agencies receiving equipment will include:

· Bagley Fire Department / 1st Responders

· Bloomington Fire Department

· Boscobel Fire Department

· Cuba City Fire Department

· Fennimore Fire Department

· Glen Haven Fire Department / 1st Responders

· Lancaster Fire Department

· Montfort Fire Department

· Hazel Green Fire Department

· Platteville Fire Department

· Muscoda EMS and Fire District

· Boscobel EMS

· Montfort EMS

· Lancaster EMS

· Dickeyville EMS

· Potosi EMS

“For budgetary reasons, most fire and EMS departments have never had a stockpile of personal protective equipment—at least not enough to outlast a pandemic of this magnitude”, said Grant County Emergency Management Director, Steve Braun, in a news release.

“We’ve tried to be resourceful while working to ensure all of our healthcare agencies and essential partners have the equipment they need to stay safe and to do their jobs,” said Braun. “This includes equipment we were able to find ahead of time, donations we’ve accepted over the past several months, equipment we’ve received from the state EOC, as well as some strategic purchases of equipment that we were not able to otherwise source.”

