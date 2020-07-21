Hy-Vee to hand out millions of masks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To ensure all of its customers have masks, one grocery chain plans to give away millions of them to customers entering its stores.

Starting Monday, Hy-Vee will start giving away free masks to people who are not wearing one as they enter. An employee will be positioned at the stores’ entrances to hand them out.

The company says it has stockpiled three million masks for the effort.

The giveaway is part of its “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice” initiative. Hy-Vee intends to put up signs and reminders about masks throughout its stores.

The grocer noted that its employees have been wearing masks since early in the pandemic.

