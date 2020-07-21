Local banks and businesses make plans to combat coin shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bank of Sun Prairie is waiving fees for any customer who turns in spare change.

“It’s important for us to do our part,” Vice President and Director of Retail Banking John Loeffler said. “In turn, it helps the general economy and the local economy with the coin shortage.”

Customers can either exchange their change for the same amount in cash, or they can choose to donate any of that amount to a local charity.

"They can bring their coin in whether it's through the drive through with a baggie, or they can schedule an appointment and we can do curbside assistance with them too."

Some businesses like Woodman’s are asking customers to pay with exact change or use a credit or debit card.

“We usually pay with a debit or credit card anyway,” shopper Dave Conant said.

Woodman’s also has signs at the checkout registers also indicate that right now, the store is not selling rolls of coins or making change for customers without a purchase.

Shoppers I spoke with said they can live with that.

"I think it's gearing towards going cashless in the future," shopper Pamela Ketelboeter said.

However, Loeffler hopes all of these efforts are enough for the country to cash in on to get things back to normal.

“If people can help recirculate that through,” Loeffler said. “We’d being doing our part and the community would be doing theirs.”

Since Thursday, Bank of Sun Prairie has collected at least $17,000 in coins. The United States Mint is also making more coins to restore balance.

