Madison artists say they were harassed by driver while painting a BLM mural downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two local artists say they were harassed by a man several times, as they were painting a BLM mural downtown Sunday afternoon.

It happened on East Wilson street in front of Tantra Wellness. The artists said they were asked by the owner to paint a mural honoring the BLM movement on their building.

The artists explained they were painting with their backs turned to the street, and heard yelling from a man in a truck, as seen in a video taken by one of the artists.

“Was just harassing us and saying hateful things and told us our pieces were racist,” Amira Caire, local artist said.

Caire said she thought the man was stopping to compliment a mural in progress. Instead, she and Danielle Mielke said the man threatened to take it down.

“Was threatening to vandalize it later that night and cover it up and didn’t think it had a place in ‘his neighborhood,’” Mielke said.

“He asked us where we lived and said how the artwork was not supposed to be here and how it didn’t belong here in “his neighborhood,” Caire said.

The artists reported the incident to Madison police who said the man parked his truck at his apartment down the street and approached the artists on foot.

The group said that's when a bystander let them into their apartment for safety.

“We felt frustrated. We couldn’t even explain it,” Caire said.

“A lot of people here still have racial bias against people of color,” Mielke said. “It just serves as motivation and makes me want to work with more haste.”

The police report said a 22-year old woman called 911 after the man approached the artists asking where they lived and that the man " was not making threats,” but was “harassing artists.”

The report showed the 60-year-old man told an officer that he wanted to get the artists' names so he could report them to police.

“Seeing the fear on my kids’ faces, it still bothers me,” Kaleem Caire, One City Schools CEO and founder said.

His daughter, Amira, is one of the artists involved.

“If you have this much hatred in your heart, you need some help,” Kaleem said. “But don’t be on these streets harming these children and putting fear in them, because they don’t deserve that,” Kaleem said.

MPD said all communications in the incident are protected by the First Amendment: freedom of speech.

Police did not make any arrests, according to the report.

“That kind of intimidation, does the first amendment protect that? The answer is almost certainly, yes it is protected,” Howard Schweber, UW-Madison law school faculty member said.

He said, based on reading the police report, what the man said did not raise to the level of a threat.

“It’s extraordinarily rude, but the First Amendment protects a lot of ways of speaking that are not very nice,” Schweber said.

Kaleem said their family reached out to their own counsel and said there may be more to the situation at hand.

"He went way, way too far," Kaleem said.

The president of the man’s employer, EMS Industrial, said a day after the incident the man is “no longer with the company.”

NBC15 reached out to the man for comment, but has not heard back.

