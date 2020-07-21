Madison police seek suspects in separate incidents on same street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is trying to locate three people following a pair of incidents that happened within minutes of each other late Sunday night.

According to the department’s incident report, two of the three individuals are believed to have been involved in both crimes.

In the first one, a 17-year-old told investigators he was outside shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tucson Trail when three armed men approached him. He added that they ran his pockets, taking his money and keys.

Not long after that, two of the men broke into the home of a 21-year-old man and pistol-whipped him, leaving a gash on his head, MPD’s report stated. The robbers reported yelled, “Where is it?” during the incident.

They took off when someone else in the home called 911, according to police. MPD brought in K-9 units to help search for the suspects, but were unable to locate them.

