Madison Team Hope Walk/Run slated for August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Team Hope Walk/Run to benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is still slated for this August, the organization’s Wisconsin chapter said in a statement Tuesday.

The event will take place at multiple locations throughout the month. On August 16, it will race into Fitchburg, where it will kick off at 9 a.m. at McKee Farms Park. The event includes the Walk as well as 2K and 5K runs.

Organizers add they plan to follow CDC guidance for the events to help protect the participants.

BIG Announcement! Our HDSA Wisconsin Chapter Team Hope Run/Walk Events are ON for August 2020! Of course there will be... Posted by HDSA Wisconsin Chapter on Thursday, July 9, 2020

They describe Team Hope as the HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. In all, organizers expect to see thousands of people turn out for the free event.

Donations will be accepted and all of the money will go toward the HDSA.

The group described Huntington’s disease as a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain. It noted the total HD population in Wisconsin is more than 5,000.

