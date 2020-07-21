Advertisement

Making a Difference: Family starts Brain Tumor 5k in family member’s memory, raises $235k for National Brain Tumor Society

Madison Brain Tumor 5k
Madison Brain Tumor 5k(Pink Family)
By John Stofflet
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Doug Pink of Lancaster appeared to be a healthy 57-year-old when his life, and his wife LuAnne’s, changed in an instant in 2013.

LuAnne Pink said, “He was driving his car and had a seizure. And that led us to St. Mary’s...and the diagnosis. "

Doug had a highly aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma (GBM).

LuAnne will never forget hearing the diagnosis. “Yeah, you don’t expect it. Someone so healthy to be diagnosed with something like this.”

He died only five months later. LuAnne said, “To watch your husband finally give in to this horrible disease was devastating. We lived such healthy lives we thought we were doing everything right and then to be hit with glioblastoma brain cancer. Devastating! Doug loved to exercise, he was a pilot, we owned our own plane that he loved to fly. Everything we went through those 5 months are still fresh in my mind. I don’t think I will ever forget the sadness.”

LuAnne’s daughter-in-law, Erin Pink, said, “I remember when we got the phone call about Doug’s diagnosis. Something that the family talked about is we felt very alone. We didn’t know anybody who’d gone through this.”

At the time, there was no brain cancer fundraising event in Wisconsin. So, in 2014, the Pink family started the Madison Brain Tumor 5K in Doug’s memory. It’s raised nearly $235,000 for the National Brain Tumor Society over the past 7 years....and not only brings families facing a brain tumor diagnosis together, it brings them hope.

Caption

LuAnne said, “I think he (Doug) would be amazed. I think he would really be amazed. We’ve joined a community of all the families who have lost a loved one. It’s amazing the support and friends that we have made in the last seven years.”

Erin added, "For her to have to tell the story about what happened over and over, I think she's been able to be of support to so many of these families, who are just starting to go through the process. So, we've enjoyed being able to create that support for other people. You should know that you're definitely not alone. We've met so many families, and there is a lot of support out there. We hope that families going through this can all reach out and be a part of the event and support each other."

Looking back on all of the 5K fundraisers since her husband died, LuAnne said, “You know, it’s just amazing. It’s awesome to see 700, 800, 900 people all gathered together for the same cause. It’s to find a cure. It’s to offer support. To give hugs to people that have been through the same experience. Out of something tragic, we’ve made something good.”

Like so many events, the Madison Brain Tumor 5K is being held virtually this year. You can contribute or find out more about the organization at this link.

Wednesday, July 22 is Glioblastoma Awareness Day. To find out more about it and the National Brain Tumor Society, click on this link.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Local

MPD: Madison teen struck and injured by car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a Madison teen was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Coronavirus

Local research findings to aid in development of treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW-Madison announced Tuesday that scientists from the university and the Morgridge Institute for Research have been able to capture “strikingly improved images” of virus group, which could help aid in the creation of antiviral drugs and treatment for COVID-19.

Sports

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason and reduce team roster sizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Associated Press
The NFL Players Association and league owners have decided to cancel the 2020 preseason, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Gov. Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force focuses efforts towards affordability

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Gov. Tony Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force learned more about ways to increase prescription drug affordability for its consumers on Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Community raises money for veteran’s stolen boat motor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Martin had been gifted the boat about a month ago by nonprofit Take a Vet Fishing, an organization that aims to give back to those who serve.

News

Sparse spare change; local businesses help combat national coin shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Young man, teen charged after 18 yr is beaten unconscious in City of Columbus

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

MPD confiscates 3 pounds of cannabis, $4K in cash, handgun in parked cars

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wallet Hub Data

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Victim in fatal motorcycle accident was assist. general manager at Hubbard Avenue Diner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
31-year-old Madison man who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday was assistant general manager at Hubbard Avenue Diner, whose management said that “We were unbelievably fortunate to work with David, call him our friend and a part of our family. His smile and compassionate spirit will be a part of Hubbard forever.”