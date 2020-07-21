Advertisement

Middleton coffee shop, 3 others cited for violating mask mandate

The Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton(WMTV (Elise Romas))
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen and three other local businesses were issued citations for violating Dane County’s health order on masks.

A spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County on Tuesday said the Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.

Last week, PHMDC received 390 mask compliance complaints. More than 180 of those were related to Helbachs, according to the spokesperson.

Dane County’s mask mandate requires masks inside all public and private buildings.

On July 13 when the mandate went into effect, a sign at Helbachs brewed some controversy. A Facebook post showed a sign reading, “Mask-Free Zone” reportedly hanging on the door that morning. When an NBC15 News Team arrived in the afternoon, a sign was not seen at the time.

Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)

Over the past weekend, a group of protesters were outside the coffee shop over the lack of enforcement on the mask mandate. NBC15 News went inside and observed customers and employees not wearing masks.

One of the co-owners said on Saturday that they don’t have a mask policy, and declined to comment any further.

Other Fines

Three other businesses have received fines under the county mandate, PDMDC reports.

  • Gino’s Italian Deli, 4606 Verona Rd., Madison
  • Gino’s Italian Deli, 6509 Century Ave., Middleton
  • Grace’s Coffee Co., 1222 E. Washington Ave., Madison

The health agency added no individuals have been cited under its order, noting that Madison police did cite some people during the statewide Safer at Home order.

The business has the choice to pay the citation, or appear in court and request a hearing on the matter.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 in Wisconsin top 1,000 for the first time

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
New Department of Health Services numbers show Wisconsin topping 1,000 new COVID-19cases in a single day for the first time ever and shattering previous highs for both new cases and tests performed.

Crime

Madison police seek suspects in separate incidents on same street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Department is trying to locate three people following a pair of incidents that happened within minutes of each other late Sunday night.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

National

Americans fear economic impact as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Holzberg and Ben Kamisar
Overall, just 2 percent called the economy “excellent,” with 21 percent calling it “good.” The plurality, 43 percent, called the economy “fair,” while 32 percent rated it “poor.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The suit alleged that officials violated Wisconsin citizens’ constitutional rights by imposing public health orders.

State

Fire damages popular dairy cooperative in Burnett County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Crews from eight fire departments helped battle a blaze at a dairy cooperative that is one of Burnett County’s largest employers and is a popular stop for tourists in western Wisconsin.

State

Child-sex offender gets 25 years for crimes in Wisconsin, California

Updated: 5 hours ago
A child-sex offender already serving prison time in Wisconsin was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison by a federal judge in Green Bay.

Local

Sheriff: Medical emergency likely to blame for 86-year-old’s crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Investigators with the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office suspect a medical emergency caused a single-vehicle Monday evening wreck in the Township of Jefferson.

Local

Walk-up gallery in Mount Horeb showcases student work

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Driftless Historium in Mount Horeb unveiled their inaugural 'Student Spotlight' art show to showcase local students work.

News

Madison artists say they were harassed by driver while painting a BLM mural downtown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Two local artists say they were harassed by a man several times, as they were painting a BLM mural downtown Sunday afternoon.