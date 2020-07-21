Advertisement

Mineral Point School District adopts mixed in-person, virtual model for start of school year

The Mineral Point School District has voted 5-2 to begin the 2020-21 school year with mixed in-person and virtual classes Monday.
Back to School Blueprint plan graphic
(Mineral Point School District)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point School District has voted 5-2 to begin the 2020-21 school year with mixed in-person and virtual classes Monday.

The school district’s Facebook page mentioned that the Back to School Blueprint plan may not be the exact hybrid model the district ends up using.

According to the school district:

"Please know we understand you have questions and we will work hard to get answers as we work through this together. Additionally, any family desiring an all-virtual option is welcome to that as well. Keep an eye out for more communication and thank you for your patience. As always, this is a fluid situation and the learning model could change at anytime, based on current COVID-19 activity."

Learn more on the school district’s website here.

The vote comes after the Middleton-Cross Planes School District and the Madison Metropolitan School District both voted to hold completely online classes heading into the school year.

