Monona will only have 1 polling place for next month’s election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona plans will only have one spot open on Election Day for voters to cast their ballots on next month’s primary election.

City officials announced the plan Tuesday, citing the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They are also asking voters to be patient with and kind to poll workers that day, saying they “are all trying our best to navigate through this difficult time.”

Anyone wanting to vote on August 11 will need to go to the Monona Community Center, at 1011 Nichols Road, regardless which of the city’s ten wards they live in.

The normal location, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, will be closed that day, they add.

The City of Monona also offered some tips to voters for when they arrive on Election Day:

· Masks or facial coverings are required.

· Social distancing will be enforced. Tape will be marked on the floor in 6 foot increments designating where the next voter can stand.

· There will be a limited number of voters inside the polling place. Be prepared to wait.

· We are encouraging ALL voters to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen. We will have pens available for single voter use.

· The Election Inspectors will be sanitizing voting equipment frequently.

· Minimize discussion, especially of a political nature.

· Have your Photo ID out and patiently hold it for the Election Inspector. The Election Inspector will ask you to state your name and address. Please remember to be patient as they find your name in the electronic poll book.

· Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and Election Inspectors.

· We will be eliminating “I Voted” Stickers for this election, per direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

