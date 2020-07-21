Advertisement

Monona will only have 1 polling place for next month’s election

All voters will need to go to the Monona Community Center
Voting
Voting(KFYR-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona plans will only have one spot open on Election Day for voters to cast their ballots on next month’s primary election.

City officials announced the plan Tuesday, citing the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They are also asking voters to be patient with and kind to poll workers that day, saying they “are all trying our best to navigate through this difficult time.”

Anyone wanting to vote on August 11 will need to go to the Monona Community Center, at 1011 Nichols Road, regardless which of the city’s ten wards they live in.

The normal location, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, will be closed that day, they add.

The City of Monona also offered some tips to voters for when they arrive on Election Day:

· Masks or facial coverings are required.

· Social distancing will be enforced. Tape will be marked on the floor in 6 foot increments designating where the next voter can stand.

· There will be a limited number of voters inside the polling place. Be prepared to wait.

· We are encouraging ALL voters to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen. We will have pens available for single voter use.

· The Election Inspectors will be sanitizing voting equipment frequently.

· Minimize discussion, especially of a political nature.

· Have your Photo ID out and patiently hold it for the Election Inspector. The Election Inspector will ask you to state your name and address. Please remember to be patient as they find your name in the electronic poll book.

· Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and Election Inspectors.

· We will be eliminating “I Voted” Stickers for this election, per direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Local

MPD: Madison teen struck and injured by car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a Madison teen was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Coronavirus

Local research findings to aid in development of treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW-Madison announced Tuesday that scientists from the university and the Morgridge Institute for Research have been able to capture “strikingly improved images” of virus group, which could help aid in the creation of antiviral drugs and treatment for COVID-19.

Sports

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason and reduce team roster sizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Associated Press
The NFL Players Association and league owners have decided to cancel the 2020 preseason, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Gov. Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force focuses efforts towards affordability

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Gov. Tony Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force learned more about ways to increase prescription drug affordability for its consumers on Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Community raises money for veteran’s stolen boat motor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Martin had been gifted the boat about a month ago by nonprofit Take a Vet Fishing, an organization that aims to give back to those who serve.

News

Sparse spare change; local businesses help combat national coin shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Young man, teen charged after 18 yr is beaten unconscious in City of Columbus

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

MPD confiscates 3 pounds of cannabis, $4K in cash, handgun in parked cars

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wallet Hub Data

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Victim in fatal motorcycle accident was assist. general manager at Hubbard Avenue Diner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
31-year-old Madison man who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday was assistant general manager at Hubbard Avenue Diner, whose management said that “We were unbelievably fortunate to work with David, call him our friend and a part of our family. His smile and compassionate spirit will be a part of Hubbard forever.”