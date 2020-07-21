Advertisement

MPD: Complaints from neighbors leads to arrest of accused drug dealer

Complaints from neighbors helped officers eventually arrest a man accused of dealing drugs from a Madison residence, police say.
Nathaniel M. Smith
Nathaniel M. Smith(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Madison police reported that complaints about short-term traffic coming and going from a Craig Avenue home helped lead to the arrest of a 43-year-old Madison man on tentative drug and gun charges.

Nathaniel M. Smith was arrested last Thursday for delivery of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a parole hold, police say.

Detectives found handgun, ammunition and digital scales during a search of the Craig Avenue home, according to police.

