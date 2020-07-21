MPD confiscates 3 pounds of cannabis, $4K in cash, handgun in parked cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police confiscated nearly three pounds of cannabis, $4,000 in cash, a high-capacity gun magazine and bullets while on patrol in one of the city’s parking ramps last Saturday.

A MPD spokesperson explained in an incident report Tuesday that police officers were on a highly visible paroling inside the Lake Street Ramp in Madison’s downtown early Saturday morning when a stolen Jaguar and two other vehicles entered the parking ramp.

The drivers parked next to each other and the occupants departed together on foot, police say. After the occupants of the vehicles left, police say officers were able to see in plain view a handgun on the passenger seat of the Jaguar. A bag of marijuana was spotted, also in plain view, in one of the other vehicles, according to MPD.

Those two vehicles were towed to an MPD facility. Inside the two vehicles, police say numerous bags of marijuana were found, weighing nearly three pounds. More than $4,000 in cash was also found.

There were also digital scales, bullets and a 50-round 9mm high-capacity magazine, police say.

Investigators are utilizing surveillance images as they look to identify potential suspects, according to MPD.

