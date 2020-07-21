MPD: Neighbors hear gunshots, no injuries or damage reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found no damage, injuries or evidence after multiple neighbors reported hearing several gunshots on the city's east side Tuesday.

Police say callers described hearing one gunshot, then about two to three more shots at the same time in the area of South Fair Oaks and Atwood avenues just before 4 a.m.

Callers then reported hearing a vehicle driving away.

But when officers arrived at the scene, they did not find any property damage, injuries or evidence of gunshots being fired, such as bullet casings, police said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.