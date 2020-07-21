Advertisement

MPD: Taxi cab and dump truck collide, forcing third car into the curb

Several people were injured after a dump truck and a taxi cab collided on Madison’s south side Tuesday morning.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several people were injured after a dump truck and a taxi cab collided on Madison’s south side Tuesday morning.

MPD says the dump truck was traveling northbound and the taxi cab was traveling southbound on Fish Hatchery Road around 6:33 a.m. when the taxi tried to make a left turn across northbound lanes to enter a parking lot.

That's when the taxi and the truck collided, injuring the driver and two passengers. The driver and passenger were treated on scene, and the second passenger was brought to a local hospital and then released. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Police say that a third vehicle, trying not to hit the crashed vehicles, swerved and unintentionally hit a curb at a high rate of speed, though the driver was not injured.

The driver of third vehicle and the driver of the taxi cab were issued citations, according to police, and both northbound and southbound lanes of Fish Hatchery Road were diverted for over 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

