MPD: Truck driver gers 5th OWI after vehicle strikes parking garage fence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Madison man was hit with his 5th OWI after allegedly striking a fence post with his pickup truck.

Madison police say officers were called to an underground parking garage in the 4700 block of Hayes Road Monday evening.

There, officers found Nicolas J. DeChant in the truck, which was still up against the fence post. He was arrested after not performing well on field tests, police said.

