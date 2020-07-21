MPD: Vehicle smashes into mother’s car during E. Wash. car race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona woman was pulling into an intersection with a green light when another vehicle suddenly slammed into her own car, and four men jumped out, police say.

Madison police reported that witnesses said four young men got out of the Pontiac Grand Prix they were in. A Ford Taurus then pulled up and two of the men got in.

The other two men tried to escape on foot as Madison police officers arrived.

One was arrested while running through backyards of nearby homes. The suspect is identified as Dorian L. Watkins, 20 of Middleton.

Watkins told police that he was a passenger in Grand Prix, and that the driver was racing another car along East Washington Avenue when the collision into the Verona woman’s Honda Odyssey happened.

Watkins was arrested for resisting/obstructing and nine counts of bail jumping.

Officers reported two empty children’s car seats in the back of the Honda. Its driver’s side airbags had deployed, and the victim asked to be evaluated by Madison Fire Department paramedics, according to police.

