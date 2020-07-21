Advertisement

New COVID-19 in Wisconsin top 1,000 for the first time

Tuesday's DHS report shows there were 1,117 new cases out of 14,488 tests performed
(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- New Department of Health Services numbers show Wisconsin topped 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time ever, and shattered previous highs for both new cases and tests performed.

According to the agency’s latest report, health officials recorded 1,117 positive tests Tuesday, out of 14,448 tests performed. That placed the percentage of positive tests at 7.7 percent, down more than two percentage points, but comparatively high to days in which more than 10,000 tests are tallied.

The latest numbers also pushed the seven-day rolling average to 890 cases per day, up more than 50 percent compared to two weeks ago, DHS figures show.

Thirteen more deaths were reported as well on Tuesday, which is the most in a single day since May, DHS reports. The total number of people who have died from complications related to the coronavirus has reached 859, or 1.9 percent of total cases in the state.

The total number of people who have tested positive since the the coronavirus outbreak began has passed the 44,000 mark, out of nearly 800,000 total tests performed.

Among the total number of confirmed cases, just over 21 percent (9,369 people) are still active, while almost 34,000 are considered recovered. Sixty-five more people were admitted to the hospital Tuesday with symptoms related to COVID-19, pushing the total who have been hospitalized at one time or another to 4,194, according to DHS’ report.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.522
Brown Co.3,59646
Columbia Co.1661
Dane Co.3,58633
Dodge Co.5775
Grant Co.25014
Green Co.1181
Green Lake Co.480
Iowa Co.510
Jefferson Co.4414
Juneau Co.771
Lafayette Co.870
Marquette Co.581
Milwaukee Co.16,570416
Richland Co.194
Rock Co.1,20024
Sauk Co.2303
Waukesha Co.2,22140

