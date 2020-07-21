Packers expect no more than 10,000-12,000 fans at home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans.

That’s assuming spectators are allowed at all. The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy revealed Tuesday the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played. Murphy said he believes the Packers are well positioned to handle this pandemic. He noted the team has a corporate reserve fund totaling $411 million.

