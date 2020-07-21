Advertisement

Packers expect no more than 10,000-12,000 fans at home games

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans.
The tourism economy stands to lose millions after Packers announce no fans for preseason activities.
The tourism economy stands to lose millions after Packers announce no fans for preseason activities.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans.

That’s assuming spectators are allowed at all. The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy revealed Tuesday the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played. Murphy said he believes the Packers are well positioned to handle this pandemic. He noted the team has a corporate reserve fund totaling $411 million.

