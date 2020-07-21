Advertisement

Reopening schools: Janesville families given the option to choose a plan

By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville School District is leaving it up to the families to decide how their student learns come fall.

This comes as many other local school districts have announce an online start to the year or haven’t come up with a decision at all yet.

While they appreciate the opportunity to decide, some Janesville parents say it’s a scary decision to have to make. “I think it’s a great option for people but it also makes it hard as a parent to make that choice,” said Julie Richardson, who has two kids going to Craig High School.

Richardson says her kids are eager to return to school and she wants them to go back but still has many questions about whether it’s safe.

The Janesville School Board unanimously approved a flexible reopening plan July 14th. This means each family will have the option to decide on in-person learning, online learning, or a combination of the two.

The options available vary depending on grade level. “My husband and I are still undecided...things are changing so rapidly everywhere,” said Richardson.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says families must weigh the risk factors for them when making a decision. “A family needs to first look at what their personal risk factors are, either the student themselves to determine if that student is at a higher risk. There might be a family member in their home who might be at risk,” said Louise Wilson, School Nursing and Health Services with DPI.

DPI is working with health officials at the local and state levels to help families and districts make decisions.

Rock County Public Health says it’s been closely coordinating with local school districts regarding fall reopening plans and are in contact with Rock County School superintendents on a weekly basis.

Here is some information they provided:

  • Although each school is developing their own reopening plans to fit their district needs, the county-wide coordinated effort will provide as much uniformity across the county as possible.
  • Rock County Public Health has included face covering guidance in our Phased Reopening plan and developed a sports and extra-curricular guidance that is linked to our Phased Reopening plan, with specific sports recommendations for each reopening phase. Both can be found on our website.
  • Rock County Public Health is working with the schools to develop guidance on specific actions that will be required in the case of potential symptomatic or diagnostic covid-19 cases in students and staff.
  • Rock County Public Health is coordinating with the schools in developing a process to notify staff, students, and families of positive covid-19 cases.
  • Rock County Schools are developing flexibility into their school opening plans that will allow for virtual school, modified in-person school, and hybrid scenarios based on individual needs and the changing covid-19 status in the community and covid-19 conditions at individuals school systems.
  • The Rock County Public Health Department is highly recommending that face masks be worn in school settings.

Janesville parents will be asked to choose an education model during registration. The district plans to the responses from parents the first week of august and they will then make a final plan for staffing

