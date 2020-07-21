Sheriff: Medical emergency likely to blame for 86-year-old’s crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office suspect a medical emergency caused a single-vehicle Monday evening wreck in the Township of Jefferson.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, who was identified as Leona Dillon, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital to receive care for that medical emergency. Authorities did not say what the emergency was nor did they give an update on her condition.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office indicates emergency crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 10500 block of Ogden Ave. after a caller reported a vehicle struck her dog and then went into a ditch.

Emergency responders found Dillon, 86, unresponsive, but breathing, and began treating her.

An 86-year-old was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Monroe County on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Dillon’s vehicle went into a driveway where it ran over the dog, turned around in the yard, and headed back toward Ogden Ave. After veering through a yard and crashing through a line fence, it crossed the road and ended up in the ditch on the north side.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be involved in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.