Study: Wisconsin has 2nd fewest restrictions, 9th lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 in U.S.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study found that Wisconsin has the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Wallethub compared the 50 states and D.C. across 18 key metrics, including whether governments require face masks, businesses like restaurants and child-care programs have reopened and if work places require temperature screenings.

The only state to have fewer COVID-19 restricts than the Badger State is South Dakota, according to Wallethub. Just above Wisconsin with slightly more restrictions are Oklahoma, Utah and Iowa.

The state with the most COVID-19 restrictions is California, the study found, closely followed by New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Colorado and Texas.

The Wallethub study also found that while Wisconsin has the second-fewest restrictions, the state also has the ninth lowest number of deaths in the Union. Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota all held similar restrictions-to-deaths ratios.

Wallethub says the study's goal is to find out how successful states are as they decide to clamp down on restrictions, or to continue to open up, as COVID-19 cases surge across the country midsummer.

Wisconsin was one of dozens of states to have a statewide stay-at-home order until the state Supreme Court blocked the order, a decision that ultimately gave counties and their health departments the ultimate say on what restrictions should be set in place.

