Victim in fatal motorcycle accident was assist. general manager at Hubbard Avenue Diner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Madison man who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday was assistant general manager at Hubbard Avenue Diner, whose management said that “We were unbelievably fortunate to work with David, call him our friend and a part of our family. His smile and compassionate spirit will be a part of Hubbard forever.”

The Madison restaurant posted to social media on Tuesday, writing that David Tecuatl Morales briefly worked at Hubbard in high school and returned years later. After ten years, Morales worked his way up to becoming assistant general manager.

“Though his hunger for learning and improving were constant, even more steady was his selfless nature,” according to Hubbard.

Morales was identified as the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in the 1900 Thackeray Drive last Saturday morning. Police reported that it appeared Morales slid into a parked vehicle sometime before 8 a.m. as he was heading to work, at the Hubbard Avenue Diner.

“Throughout over ten years at the diner, David gave his heart freely to his coworkers and his customers. Every interaction started with his bright eyes and contagious smile and a sincere desire to do what he could to make each person’s day a better one. If he could help you, he would,” Hubbard posted.

