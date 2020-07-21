Walk-up gallery in Mount Horeb showcases student work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Driftless Historium created a walk-up art show to showcase the work of two talented young artists from Mount Horeb High School.

The art show is called the ‘Student Spotlight’ and the students work is entitled ‘Transformation and Reflection.' This is the first year for the ‘Student Spotlight’ initiative that gives students a chance to showcase their work in a public and professional setting. The two young artists, Arianna Tweedy and Benjamin Jaramillo Nicholson created work that reflected their inward journey. Arianna notes that her eclectic dabbling in acrylic painting, watercolors, colored pencils and ceramics is “a way to experiment with new ideas and emotions that are otherwise difficult to put into words,” while Benjamin mused that his linoleum block printing is an fitting symbol for many struggles for equality and acceptances, including his personal transition from female to male. “Transformative change,” Nicholson writes, “rarely happens in one fell swoop,” much like “turning a smooth block of linoleum into a work of art is the product of many small changes.”

The Driftless Historium’s “Student Spotlight” initiative is an annual art show celebrating the talent of area youth. This program, developed in partnership with Mount Horeb High School art educators Anna King and Dana Showers, provides young artists with experience producing and promoting a public art installation in a professional setting.

The art work is on display in the windows of the Driftless Historium for the first time instead of indoors. This allows people to walk by and see the work while safely social distancing. Some of the artwork is for sale and 25 percent of the proceeds go back to the Driftless Historium for their preservation and education endeavors.

There is a special open-air reception on Saturday, July 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. to meet the artists and view their work.

