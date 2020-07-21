Wisconsin’s current and former Attorneys General launch bipartisan coalition for safe voting during COIVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - VoteSafe Wisconsin’s Co-Chairs Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen are teaming up to lead a new bipartisan group promoting absentee voting and safe in-person voting in the upcoming August primary and November general elections.

VoteSafe Wisconsin’s bipartisan coalition is made up of election administrators and organizations who want to make sure voting is both accessible and safe for Wisconsin residents during the pandemic.

According to an official press release, the leaders believe Wisconsin residents should have options so voters on all sides do not have to put their health at risk.

“During my time as your Attorney General, I spent many hours at the state Department of Justice ensuring that voting in Wisconsin was secure, and that all eligible Wisconsinites could exercise their rights if they chose to do so,” said Van Hollen, a Republican who served as Attorney General from 2007 to 2015. “VoteSafe Wisconsin will fight to ensure that this fall as we continue to live through COVID-19, voters have safe and secure choices that we can all agree upon.”

The VoteSafe Wisconsin coalition includes:

· Attorney General Josh Kaul (Democratic co-chair)

· Former Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen (Republican co-chair)

· Former Gov. Scott McCallum (R)

· Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett (D)

· Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (D)

· Former Congressman Tom Petri (R)

· Former Congressman Reid Ribble (R)

· State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski (D)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.