Young man, teen charged after 18 yr is beaten unconscious in City of Columbus

CITY OF COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects were charged for allegedly beating an 18-year-old unconscious and smashing his car in the City of Columbus in Columbia County last Thursday.

Columbus Chief of Police Dennis Weiner explained in a release Tuesday that an investigation revealed that the 18-year-old was attacked by two suspects at a residence in the city.

The suspects punched and kicked the victim until he became unconscious, and then continued to kick him while on the ground, Weiner says.

The victim suffered a broken hand, bruised face and eyes, other facial injuries that required stitches and a possible broken foot. His shoulders, chest and back sustained bruising from the attack, according to the police chief. When police found the victim, he was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

The windows on the victim's car were also smashed.

Later that day, Columbus police officers arrested two suspects in the attack. Chief Weiner identified them as Tyrone J.E. Bearder, 20 of Fall River and Zachary M. Deakin, 17 of Cambria in the Village of Fall River.

In Columbia Court Tuesday, Bearder was charged with Substantial Battery, Felony Bail Jumping, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Deakin was charged with Substantial Battery, Damage To Property and Theft.

Columbia County Courthouse (Royalbroil / Wikimedia)

