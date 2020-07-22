Advertisement

1-year-old boy dies after he and his twin were shot while sleeping in Ohio

Canton, Ohio police confirmed one of the two twins who were shot in their sleep in Canton died while the other is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
1-year-old boy dies after he and his twin were shot while sleeping in Canton
1-year-old boy dies after he and his twin were shot while sleeping in Canton(WOIO)
By Cleveland 19
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton, Ohio police confirmed one of the two twins who were shot in their sleep in Canton died while the other is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Jack Angelo said 1-year-old Ace Lucas and his twin were shot while sleeping in the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue SW at approximately 2:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Canton Fire Department took the twin brothers to local hospitals where Ace died from his injures, according to the chief.

The chief said the other twin suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.

This was one of three homicides to happen in Canton within 24 hours, according to Chief Angelo.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the homicides.

Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411 start the message with Canton.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

