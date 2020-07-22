Advertisement

87-year-old Korean War veteran graduates high school

A Korean War veteran who dropped out of high school during his junior year in 1952 to join the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot during the war has finally received his high school diploma at age 87.
Edward Sanders, 87, of Jackson recently received his diploma from Jackson High School. He is photographed at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Jackson, Mich. Sanders left high school in the early 1950's while serving in the military and going to Korea. He plans to walk across the stage at the Jackson High graduation in August.
Edward Sanders, 87, of Jackson recently received his diploma from Jackson High School. He is photographed at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Jackson, Mich. Sanders left high school in the early 1950's while serving in the military and going to Korea. He plans to walk across the stage at the Jackson High graduation in August.(J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Korean War veteran who dropped out of high school during his junior year in 1952 to join the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot during the war has finally received his high school diploma at age 87.

Ed Sanders was able to get his Jackson High School diploma through a state of Michigan act that allows school boards to award diplomas to veterans who left high school to serve in World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam.

“I never dreamed I would be able to graduate,” Sanders told MLive.com. “I’m so thankful for that.”

When Sanders turned 18 and dropped out of school to join the Air Force, he wanted to be a fighter pilot. He took his first plane ride at the age of 15 when a flight school moved into the Jackson County Airport. The owner allowed him to take free lessons if he worked at the school.

Sanders ended up training to become a B-47 bomber pilot.

“Next thing I knew I was in Korea, wishing I was back in Jackson,” Sanders said.

Sanders served four years on active duty and four years as a reserve officer. He was discharged in 1960 after being stationed throughout the world, from Morocco to Alaska.

He and his wife, Patricia, have three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Out of the military, Sanders has worked various factory jobs before retiring from Ann Arbor Tool but hasn’t piloted a plane since his time in the Air Force.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

Updated: seconds ago

News

Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A second public input session took place virtually where organizations and Madison residents could provide feedback about what candidate the Police and Fire Commission should seek.

News

Suspect accused of stabbing two family members, barricading in Dane Co. basement

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. deputies have detained a man accused of stabbing two family members Wednesday afternoon before barricading himself in the basement of a Town of Middleton home.

Coronavirus

Chicago quarantine order could soon apply to Wisconsin

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
People heading from Wisconsin to Chicago could soon be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after entering the city.

News

New report shows demographics of inmates held at Dane Co. Jail

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A new resource offered on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows insight into the 507 inmates the county is holding.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Madison woman sews 3,000 homemade masks for those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A local woman is using her sewing skills to keep the community safe, after she made more than 3,000 homemade face masks and donated them to hospitals and other groups.

Crime

MPD: Woman accused of setting old boyfriend’s car on fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A woman armed with a baseball bat allegedly smashed out a car's windows before dousing it in gas and setting it on fire on Madison's south side Tuesday evening.

Crime

Dane County Sheriff’s Office calling residents to lock their doors amid rising car thefts, break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents to do their part to prevent the surge of car thefts and break-ins hitting the county.

Regional

Convent outside Detroit lost 13 nuns to Covid-19 with 12 dying in one month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus spread so quickly through a convent in Michigan that it claimed the lives of 12 nuns in one month, beginning on Good Friday, CNN reports.

Coronavirus

3 cities enacts mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine, Green Bay and Superior have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.