Advertisement

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for NFLPA)
By SIMMI BUTTAR
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The players’ union plan came during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league made a proposal on not playing any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.

Crime

MPD: Unconscious driver found after crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found an armed, unconscious man in a running vehicle at a crash site in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Local

MPD: Madison teen struck and injured by car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a Madison teen was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

Latest News

National

Girl, 3, dies after being found in hot car in Arkansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A 3-year-old girl died and her 15-month-old sister is hospitalized after they were found inside a car parked outside of their mother’s home in Arkansas, authorities said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Local research findings to aid in development of treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW-Madison announced Tuesday that scientists from the university and the Morgridge Institute for Research have been able to capture “strikingly improved images” of virus group, which could help aid in the creation of antiviral drugs and treatment for COVID-19.

Sports

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason and reduce team roster sizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Associated Press
The NFL Players Association and league owners have decided to cancel the 2020 preseason, citing COVID-19 concerns.

National

Mich. school district bans Confederate flag, other images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX
The seven members of the Grand Ledge Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to not allow the flag or other images described as racially divisive to be displayed on school property or on vehicles parked on school property.

News

Gov. Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force focuses efforts towards affordability

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Gov. Tony Evers’ Prescription Drug Task Force learned more about ways to increase prescription drug affordability for its consumers on Tuesday.