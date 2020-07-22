Chicago quarantine order could soon apply to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People heading from Wisconsin to Chicago could soon be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after entering the city.

Windy City officials have mandated that travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

The order establishes a cut off of 15 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, based on a seven day rolling average, a number Wisconsin has been flirting with all week.

According to the city website, officials assess the case rate for all states on Tuesday and make their determination of which states will be covered by the order. That list then goes into effect that Friday.

Assuming Wisconsin has 5.822 million people, the Badger State was barely a rounding error away from that threshold on Monday when its seven-day rolling average was 868 cases per day, or 14.91 per 100,000 residents.

With Tuesday’s record number of new cases in a single day, the rolling average shot to 890 cases per day. At that point, Wisconsin hit 15.29 per 100,000 residents, past the Chicago limit. Presumably, those numbers were released after Chicago officials did their review.

On Wednesday, the rolling average dipped to 874 per day, but still slightly higher than the cutoff. Again, Chicago does not plan on determining which states are affected until Tuesday, so there is time of Wisconsin’s status to fall below the level.

Currently, these states are covered by the order, with Kansas being added this Tuesday:

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.