Comfortable stretch of weather ahead of weekend heat

Average highs into the lower 80s
Weekend heat returns
Weekend heat returns
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control through the day Thursday. This will keep pleasant temperatures and low humidity levels around. There will be some clouds from time to time, but don't expect much in the way of wet weather. Enjoy it now, because a warm front pushes through the area Friday with a few storms and more importantly the return of heat and humidity.

Highs on Friday will be in the middle and upper 80s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 90 degrees. Factor in the heat and humidity and it will feel into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. With all the humidity around, there will be the chance of some stormy periods. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain would come on Sunday.

Highs should return to seasonable levels early next week with the passing of a cold front. This will bring more comfortable conditions and lower rain chances.

