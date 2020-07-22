Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second public input session took place virtually where organizations and Madison residents could provide feedback about what candidate the Police and Fire Commission should seek.

A number of Madison organizations also gave virtual statements through Zoom, including the MOSES Organization, the African-America/Jewish Friendship Group, Voces de la Frontera and the Oakbridge Community Services Association.

Many individuals took time to share characteristics of an ideal candidate with discussion surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for racial justice.

Lynneta Latham, a mental health therapist, said that she wants to see a chief that’s willing to rebuild trust between police and the community.

“One who is honest, trustworthy, and transparent,” Latham said. “One who demands the necessary training for citizens and police officers to keep police officers say without having to resort to violence so quickly.”

One Madison police officer also spoke virtually to the commission and brought up his want for strong leadership within the department to help with retention and recruitment of officers.

“I’d like to see a collaborative effort from the city and police department to move forward rather than this hostile animosity that we have now,” said Officer Nick Cleary. “Someone people want to work for and somebody who is progressive and critically thinking.”

Some people shared they’d like to see someone within the community be considered for the job. Others said they’d be okay with an outsider coming in if that person had experience in a city similar to Madison.

Though many who spoke shared different views, most seemed to disagree with Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway and the 90-day timeline set to decide.

Those who spoke out against this timeline shared that choosing a new chief is a process that should not be rushed and should take as long as needed until the right person is chosen.

In January, the PFC said the selection process can take anywhere from six months to a full year.

The PFC originally planned on four town hall meetings, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that to include meetings virtually.

The commission will meet again within the next two weeks to finalize a timeline. The goal is to have the position soon and begin vetting candidates by mid-September.

Also on Wednesday, several organizations sent a letter to the Police and Fire Commission to have a vote of ‘no-confidence’ in Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl.

In the 15-page letter, the group says they don’t agree with the performance of the Wahl and the Madison Police Dept. over the past few months, especially when it comes to a focus on racial disparities.

To provide public comment for the Police and Fire Commission, policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 266-6574 and leave a voicemail.

