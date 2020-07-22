Community raises money for veteran’s stolen boat motor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday night, Jason Martin loaded up his fishing boat and parked it in front of his Madison apartment, ready to leave first thing the next morning to go fishing.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with the boat already hooked up from the night before, Martin and his girlfriend Rebekkah Camp got in the car and hit the road. They drove to Rockford, where Martin has family, to do some fishing. It wasn't until they were out on the water they realized something was wrong.

"She was like, 'where's the boat motor at, the other boat motor?' I was like, 'what do you mean?' She moved out of the way and I saw the boat motor was gone," Martin said.

At first Martin said he thought maybe the Yamaha kicker motor had come flying off while driving, but knew he had fixed the motor to the boat with a lock. That's when he noticed the gas tank was also gone.

"I was pretty upset because on the side of that boat it says honoring those who have served our country, and then it's got the emblems of each military branch on it," he said.

Martin had been gifted the boat about a month ago by nonprofit Take a Vet Fishing, an organization that aims to give back to those who serve. Martin’s military service includes two tours in Iraq as a soldier, afterwards working overseas as a civilian contractor. He met his girlfriend, who also served in the Army, at a Take a Vet Fishing event.

"It just kind of hurt my heart a little that somebody would take the boat motor off that boat knowing that it's honoring other veterans who have served our country, and there's people that have died for our country," he said. "You felt that it was in your best interest to take this boat motor, it just kind of hurt me a little bit."

Martin said what hurt him more was knowing all the thought and time that went into gifting him the boat.

"They worked really hard to get this boat and both of these motors to me," he said. "A veteran whose health was failing him, he wanted to donate this boat to a veteran who would use the boat. My goal is to eventually get veterans on that boat, give back to them a little bit."

Fishing has long been a favorite pastime of Martin's. He said being on the water, or in the woods hunting, have been especially helpful in dealing with his PTSD. Martin said after returning from his first tour, he struggled with alcohol abuse and PTSD.

"It is a therapy for me, it just allows me to gather my thoughts," he said. "I do fish everyday probably."

Now, the community wants to get Martin and Camp back to doing what they love. Wisconsinite Don Bomkamp has family members who have served, and has himself had fishing gear stolen. He follows the Take a Vet Fishing Facebook page, and when he saw what happened to Martin, he wanted to do something.

"I actually was going to volunteer this year to take a vet fishing and of course it got cancelled, so I wasn't able to do that," he said. "I saw this and I thought this would be another way to be able to help out."

Bomkamp said he touched base with Take a Vet Fishing and decided to start a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising enough money to replace the stolen motor.

"It's a positive way to help somebody," Bomkamp said. "It doesn't take much, people are just donating five or ten bucks if they can afford that, it's great, goes a long way."

That initial Facebook post that Bomkamp saw now has over two thousand shares, and Martin said he's blown away by the outpouring of support.

"It made me really emotional, it brought tears to my eyes, thinking that people who don't even know me and my girlfriend [want] to replace this boat motor, it's really incredible," Martin said.

For more information on the motor and how to help, head to Take a Vet Fishing’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.