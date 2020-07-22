Dane County calls federal gov’t to expand CARES Act funding: ‘This pandemic is far from over’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is calling on the federal government to expand CARES Act funding for local COVID-19 response efforts, in order for the county’s residents to just meet “basic needs” as the pandemic continues.

County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in a press release Wednesday that the federal government first needs to renew its contract for providing free COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center, where over 70,000 people have already been tested and has become a key way for the county to provide testing for minority communities foe whom a test might otherwise be out of reach.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, there will be a continued need for support from the federal government to help our community with testing, eviction prevention, emergency food assistance, and small business funding,” Parisi wrote.

“This pandemic is far from over, and we need all systems of support working together to address our community’s needs during this unprecedented time,” according to Parisi.

Second, the county says that without increased federal support, it will be required to stop taking requests for future assistance in its rental eviction program. Robin Sereno, the executive director of the Tenant Resource Center, explained in the release Wednesday that the center, which helps overseas the renal program with the county, has already used a majority of the original $10,000 earmarked for preventing evictions in the county.

Due to the lack of funding, the Tenant Resource Center will now shift its focus on current applications in the system. The program’s application process will not be shut down, Sereno clarifies, but the program will prioritize households that are at the highest risk of homelessness.

Third, county executive Parisi argues that CARES Act money from the federal government proved essential in funding programs that supported local businesses. A total of $10.8 million was used to fund the Dane County Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, dolling out an average of about $4,000 per grant per business in the county.

“CARES funding, provided to local businesses through a Dane County grant program, was essential for small business survival during the first few months of the pandemic. Without these funds, many more businesses would have closed. But as the pandemic drags on through the summer, fall, and winter, businesses are once again in need of cash support,” said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local, said in the release.

Dane County is also continuing efforts to fund Dane County and Second Harvest’s COVID-19 emergency food assistance program. Already, $6 million has been spent to buy food deliveries to local food pantries, which in turn are helping feed residents in need.

