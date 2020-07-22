Advertisement

Dane County calls federal gov’t to expand CARES Act funding: ‘This pandemic is far from over’

Dane County is calling on the federal government to expand CARES Act funding for local COVID-19 response efforts, in order for the county’s residents to just meet “basic needs” as the pandemic continues.
U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol(CBS)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is calling on the federal government to expand CARES Act funding for local COVID-19 response efforts, in order for the county’s residents to just meet “basic needs” as the pandemic continues.

County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in a press release Wednesday that the federal government first needs to renew its contract for providing free COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center, where over 70,000 people have already been tested and has become a key way for the county to provide testing for minority communities foe whom a test might otherwise be out of reach.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, there will be a continued need for support from the federal government to help our community with testing, eviction prevention, emergency food assistance, and small business funding,” Parisi wrote.

“This pandemic is far from over, and we need all systems of support working together to address our community’s needs during this unprecedented time,” according to Parisi.

Second, the county says that without increased federal support, it will be required to stop taking requests for future assistance in its rental eviction program. Robin Sereno, the executive director of the Tenant Resource Center, explained in the release Wednesday that the center, which helps overseas the renal program with the county, has already used a majority of the original $10,000 earmarked for preventing evictions in the county.

Due to the lack of funding, the Tenant Resource Center will now shift its focus on current applications in the system. The program’s application process will not be shut down, Sereno clarifies, but the program will prioritize households that are at the highest risk of homelessness.

Third, county executive Parisi argues that CARES Act money from the federal government proved essential in funding programs that supported local businesses. A total of $10.8 million was used to fund the Dane County Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, dolling out an average of about $4,000 per grant per business in the county.

“CARES funding, provided to local businesses through a Dane County grant program, was essential for small business survival during the first few months of the pandemic. Without these funds, many more businesses would have closed. But as the pandemic drags on through the summer, fall, and winter, businesses are once again in need of cash support,” said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local, said in the release.

Dane County is also continuing efforts to fund Dane County and Second Harvest’s COVID-19 emergency food assistance program. Already, $6 million has been spent to buy food deliveries to local food pantries, which in turn are helping feed residents in need.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members weigh in on search for Madison police chief

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A second public input session took place virtually where organizations and Madison residents could provide feedback about what candidate the Police and Fire Commission should seek.

News

Suspect accused of stabbing two family members, barricading in Dane Co. basement

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. deputies have detained a man accused of stabbing two family members Wednesday afternoon before barricading himself in the basement of a Town of Middleton home.

Coronavirus

Chicago quarantine order could soon apply to Wisconsin

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
People heading from Wisconsin to Chicago could soon be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after entering the city.

News

New report shows demographics of inmates held at Dane Co. Jail

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A new resource offered on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows insight into the 507 inmates the county is holding.

Coronavirus

Madison woman sews 3,000 homemade masks for those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A local woman is using her sewing skills to keep the community safe, after she made more than 3,000 homemade face masks and donated them to hospitals and other groups.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Woman accused of setting old boyfriend’s car on fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A woman armed with a baseball bat allegedly smashed out a car's windows before dousing it in gas and setting it on fire on Madison's south side Tuesday evening.

Crime

Dane County Sheriff’s Office calling residents to lock their doors amid rising car thefts, break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents to do their part to prevent the surge of car thefts and break-ins hitting the county.

Coronavirus

3 cities enacts mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine, Green Bay and Superior have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop 36% day-to-day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A major drop in confirmed cases on Wednesday combined with one of the lowest percentage of tests that came back positive offered Wisconsin a bit of a reprieve - at least compared with recent weeks.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases reach new high for Mondays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest point since the beginning of last week; however it still broke the record for Mondays.

Coronavirus

“Freedom Fund” GoFundMe launched to raise money for Helbachs Coffee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe has been launched for a controversial coffee shop in Middleton after public health officials cited the owners for hanging a “mask-free zone” sign outside the business .