Dane County Sheriff’s Office calling residents to lock their doors amid rising car thefts, break-ins

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents to do their part to prevent the surge of car thefts and break-ins hitting the county.

The Sheriff's Office explained in a news release Wednesday that they have counted reports of three stolen vehicles and numerous vehicles being broken into - just within the last 24 hours.

The Office is now asking citizens to deter such crimes by making sure their cars, garages and homes are locked at all times. The Office recommends citizens make reminders for themselves to check vehicles, garage doors and home doors.

The Office also says residents can consider joining the “Neighbors App,”made by Ring, though you do not need a Ring camera to use the app. The Office adds that if you do have a Ring doorbell camera or similar device, it could provide valuable evidence to law enforcement.

In order to share Ring footage with the law:

· Text “danecountywi” to 555-888 or click here, https://download.ring.com/danecounty from your smartphone to download the app for free on iOS and Android.

· Opt-in to join your neighborhood.

· Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).

· Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

· Share text updates, photos, and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.

